Top 8 Korean dramas on YouTube for beginners
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 24, 2024
Descendants of the Sun is a gripping love story that takes place in a fictitious nation devastated by conflict.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Goblin: A contemporary fairy tale that combines romance and fantasy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Heirs is a gripping story about the rivalry and love between affluent high school kids.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A gripping romance featuring paranormal dream interpretation is presented in While You Were Sleeping.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon: A peculiar, comical love tale with a superhuman edge.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
An alien and a famous actress fall in love in the captivating romance My Love from the Star.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo: A touching tale of adolescent athletes' maturation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pinocchio: A singular tale that combines mystery from the media with romance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shahid Kapoor's favourite South Indian dish that keeps him young
Find Out More