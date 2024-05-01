Top 8 Korean dramas on YouTube for free
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 01, 2024
The Heirs is a tale of familial ties, rivalry, and love among affluent high school students.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A prosecutor and a trainee attorney involved in enigmatic cases are the subjects of the legal romantic comedy Suspicious Partner.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Wok Of Love is a touching story about atonement and love that takes place in a local Chinese restaurant.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Doctors is a medical drama that depicts the struggles and victories faced by young doctors as they pursue their professional and romantic goals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A compelling story about truth-seeking journalists fighting injustice and corruption is found in Pinocchio.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Still 17 is a heartwarming tale of love and second opportunities following a 17-year coma.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A CEO who can't stand ghosts and a lady who can see them coexist in Master's Sun, an enjoyable blend of romance and horror.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the comedy Rooftop Prince, a Joseon prince who has traveled through time finds himself in contemporary Seoul, where he looks for hints to return to his own time.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Heeramandi and other Top 9 best upcoming movies and web series releasing on OTT in May
Find Out More