Top 8 Korean dramas that are worth rewatching on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 20, 2024
Goblin: A magical story about an eternal goblin who wants to kill himself and the girl who will fulfill that destiny.
Descendants of the Sun: A riveting tale of love set in a war-torn region, between a doctor and a soldier.
Itaewon Class: An uplifting account of an ex-offenders quest to establish a successful restaurant chain.
My Love from the Star is a novel about a 400-year-old alien who falls in love with a famous actress.
Reply 1988: A sentimental, endearing series that delves into friendship and family in the late 1980s.
A mysterious owner and a haunted hotel are the subjects of the fantasy series Hotel Del Luna.
The Heirs is an adolescent romantic drama that centers on the problems and personal lives of wealthy high school students.
A touching love story of a North Korean soldier and a South Korean heiress may be found in Crash Landing on You. Its a must watch.
