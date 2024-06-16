Top 8 Korean dramas that became internet sensation and are now on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 16, 2024
Snowdrop: A romantic suspense-thriller that combines intrigue and tension with a love story and deception set in politically heated Seoul in 1987.
The Worst of Evil: This series examines crime, punishment, and the pursuit of justice while delving into the dark side of human nature.
Rain or Shine is a touching drama that chronicles the goals and lives of a group of people who are brought together by their love of music and friendship.
In the tranquil drama When the Weather is Fine, a woman goes to her hometown in search of comfort from her past and embarks on a journey of self-discovery.
Squid Game: In this suspenseful thriller, players engage in lethal kid's games in hopes of winning a life-altering prize. They also discover the actual cost of survival.
A Killer Paradox explores the hazy boundaries between retribution and justice as its protagonists face their pasts and moral conundrums.
Daily Dose of Sunshine: Follows characters as they deal with the highs and lows of daily life, offering humorous antics and lighthearted moments.
King the Land: An epic play examining ambition, loyalty, and treachery, it portrays power struggles and royal intrigues in a historical context.
