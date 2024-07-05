Top 8 Korean dramas that fans are obsessed with on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2024

Squid Game: Fans are drawn in by its startling turns and challenging survival games.

Start-Up: The romance plot and motivational entrepreneurial path captivate audiences.

The Penthouse: Audiences are enthralled with the shocking drama and surprising turns in the story.

Vincenzo: The gripping mafia drama and dark comedy are well adored by viewers.

True Beauty: The humor and relatable high school romance captivate audiences.

Fans are taken in with Hotel Del Luna's captivating love story and fantastical features.

Itaewon Class: Audiences appreciate the story of the underdog and the well-developed characters.

The Uncanny Counter: The supernatural action and compelling plot appeal to fans.

