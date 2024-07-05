Top 8 Korean dramas that fans are obsessed with on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 05, 2024
Squid Game: Fans are drawn in by its startling turns and challenging survival games.
Start-Up: The romance plot and motivational entrepreneurial path captivate audiences.
The Penthouse: Audiences are enthralled with the shocking drama and surprising turns in the story.
Vincenzo: The gripping mafia drama and dark comedy are well adored by viewers.
True Beauty: The humor and relatable high school romance captivate audiences.
Fans are taken in with Hotel Del Luna's captivating love story and fantastical features.
Itaewon Class: Audiences appreciate the story of the underdog and the well-developed characters.
The Uncanny Counter: The supernatural action and compelling plot appeal to fans.
