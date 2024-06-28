Top 8 Korean dramas to binge watch this weekend on MX Player

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2024

I Am Not a Robot: A touch-allergic man develops feelings for a woman who is impersonating a robot.

Goblin: An eternal goblin finds love but also wants his wife to bring him to an end.

The Heirs: Affluent high school kids deal with demands from their families and love lives.

A investigator discovers her husband's sinister, secret past in Flower of Evil.

Boys Over Flowers: A wealthy, well-liked lad and an impoverished girl argue and fall in love.

Suspicious Partner: A trainee and prosecutor fall in love while working on a case together.

The K2: Amid political turmoil, a former soldier defends a politician's daughter.

Pinocchio: His terrible past is revealed by a reporter who suffers from a hiccup issue.

