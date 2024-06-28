Top 8 Korean dramas to binge watch this weekend on MX Player
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 28, 2024
I Am Not a Robot: A touch-allergic man develops feelings for a woman who is impersonating a robot.
Goblin: An eternal goblin finds love but also wants his wife to bring him to an end.
The Heirs: Affluent high school kids deal with demands from their families and love lives.
A investigator discovers her husband's sinister, secret past in Flower of Evil.
Boys Over Flowers: A wealthy, well-liked lad and an impoverished girl argue and fall in love.
Suspicious Partner: A trainee and prosecutor fall in love while working on a case together.
The K2: Amid political turmoil, a former soldier defends a politician's daughter.
Pinocchio: His terrible past is revealed by a reporter who suffers from a hiccup issue.
