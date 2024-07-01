Top 8 Korean dramas to look forward to in July 2024
Nishant
| Jul 01, 2024
Sweet Home 3 will be released on Netflix on July 19, exploring the conflict between humans and neohumans.
Red Swan is an action-romance Kdrama releasing on July 3rd on Hotstar following a top golfer who uncovers a family secret after hiring a bodyguard.
Tarot releasing July 15, 2024 follows characters whose fates are ominously influenced by tarot card predictions.
Serendipity's Embrace tells the story of an animation director reuniting with her first love after a decade.
Good Partner releasing on July 12, 2024 follows a seasoned divorce lawyer who clashes and grows with a rookie lawyer.
The Auditors is the story of a veteran auditor and a warm rookie who grow while working together.
The Pork Cutlets releasing July 5, 2024, is about a about a village head dealing with his wife's unexpected pregnancy and his own vasectomy.
No Way Out: The Roulette releasing July 31, 2024 follows a detective who must protect a recently released criminal from a public bounty.
