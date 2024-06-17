Top 8 Korean dramas with mind blowing plot twists on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 17, 2024
Extracurricular: To pay for college, a high school student operates a perilous illicit business.
Vincenzo: A mafia consigliere and lawyer of Korean-Italian descent, who employs unconventional tactics to combat dishonest corporations.
Beyond Evil: In a small town, two detectives with troubled pasts join forces to apprehend a serial killer.
The Penthouse is a compelling story about the affluent tenants of a posh apartment building seeking retribution and ambition.
Save Me: A young lady who is imprisoned in a religious cult asks her old classmates for assistance in getting out.
My Name: A woman becomes an undercover police officer and infiltrates a drug gang to exact revenge for the death of her father.
Mouse: After coming across a psychotic serial killer, a rookie detective's life is drastically altered.
Flower of Evil: A man with a troubled background tries to keep his true identity a secret from his wife, a detective working on a murder investigation.
