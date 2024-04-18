Top 8 Korean dramas with murder mystery as plot
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 18, 2024
In the supernatural thriller Revenant, a man with the ability to see demons and a woman facing adversity discover the truth about a curse.
Through The Darkness: This dramatization examines the formation of the criminal behavior analysis team, based on the true story of Korea's first criminal profiler.
Memories of Alhambra (2018): This show combines augmented reality gameplay with an enigmatic plot about weird happenings at a Spanish hostel.
In the 2017 drama Tunnel, a detective from the 1980s goes back in time to the present in order to apprehend a serial killer.
Voice (2017): Focuses on the staff of an emergency call center who battle crime with the few information they get from the urgent calls they field.
In the 2016 drama Signal, detectives from the past and present use walkie-talkies to investigate cold case situations.
Phantom (2012): An investigative series about cybercrime that explores the realm of online crimes.
The King of Pigs: Tracks a man who, following a triggering occurrence, is out for revenge on the school violence he endured.
