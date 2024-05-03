Top 8 Korean family dramas on different OTT

Vridhi Soodhan | May 03, 2024

Reply 1988: A touching account of friendship and family in 1980s South Korea.

A charming family drama, My Father is Strange delves into the dynamics of an unusual household.

Sky Castle: An engrossing show exploring the lives of affluent families and their unwavering drive for achievement.

Hospital Playlist: A touching drama about the friendships and professional relationships among doctors.

Goblin: The story of a goblin and a grim reaper navigating their eternal lives is a fantasy romance with elements of family drama.

Mother: A moving account of a mother's compassion and selflessness as she flees with an abused child in tow.

The gripping drama It's Okay, That's Love delves into the complexity of relationships, love, and mental health.

The World of the Married is a gripping story about retaliation, treachery, and the disintegration of an apparently ideal family.

