Top 8 Korean horror webseries to stream on OTT this weekend

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2024

The Uncanny Counter: In this gripping series, demonic hunters pose as workers at noodle restaurants and confront bad spirits that pose a threat to humanity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Guest: Track a shadowy sorcerer as he battles evil forces.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kingdom: A compelling zombie thriller set in feudal Korea, where political intrigue meets terrifying undead creatures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sweet Home: Against terrifying creatures, occupants of a dilapidated apartment building struggle to survive.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Strangers from Hell: A struggling author discovers dark truths behind an unusual residential complex.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Cursed: Supernatural forces and old curses are discovered during a journalist's probe into the shady activities of a wealthy family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Save Me: A group of young people discover horrifying facts while saving a friend from a perilous cult.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Voice: A voice profiler helps emergency responders locate a ruthless serial murderer, which results in heart-stopping confrontations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Hindi films which are remakes from Tollywood

 

 Find Out More