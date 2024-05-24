Top 8 Korean horror webseries to stream on OTT this weekend
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 24, 2024
The Uncanny Counter: In this gripping series, demonic hunters pose as workers at noodle restaurants and confront bad spirits that pose a threat to humanity.
The Guest: Track a shadowy sorcerer as he battles evil forces.
Kingdom: A compelling zombie thriller set in feudal Korea, where political intrigue meets terrifying undead creatures.
Sweet Home: Against terrifying creatures, occupants of a dilapidated apartment building struggle to survive.
Strangers from Hell: A struggling author discovers dark truths behind an unusual residential complex.
The Cursed: Supernatural forces and old curses are discovered during a journalist's probe into the shady activities of a wealthy family.
Save Me: A group of young people discover horrifying facts while saving a friend from a perilous cult.
Voice: A voice profiler helps emergency responders locate a ruthless serial murderer, which results in heart-stopping confrontations.
