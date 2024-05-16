Top 8 Korean movies on OTT that ruled at Cannes
Parasite won the Palme d'Or, the highest honor at Cannes revolving around class disparity as a poor family infiltrates a wealthy one. On Sony Liv.
Decision to Leave won the Best Director Award for its direction by Park Chan-wook, the movie follows a detective investigating mysterious murders. On Prime Video.
Oldboy won the Grand Prix Prize about a man who gets kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years with no explanation. On Prime Video.
Broker was awarded the Ecumenical Jury Prize & Actor Award for Song Kang-ho’s performance following a group of baby brokers.
Secret Sunshine won the Best Actress Award for the performance of Jeon Do-yeon following a widower. On Netflix.
Poetry won the Grand Prix Prize & Best Actress Award for the performance of Yun Jung-hee playing an aging woman with Alzheimer's disease. On Prime Video.
The movie Safe won Best Actress Award thanks to the performance of Kim Hye-ja playing a mute woman.
Thirst won the Jury Prize following a disgraced priest, turned into a vampire. On Prime Video.
