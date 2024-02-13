Top 8 Korean shows for beginners to watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024
Crash Course in Romance: A well-meaning mother has to negotiate the cutthroat world of private education when her daughter seeks to sign up for a celebrity math instructor's program.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The King's Affection: After the crown prince is killed, his twin sister ascends to the throne, but she goes to great lengths to hide her identity and her passion for her first love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Silent Sea: During a perilous 24-hour expedition on the moon, space scientists try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in top-secret secrets.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Squid Game: A strange invitation to play kid's games is accepted by hundreds of participants who are low-income. Inside is a very high stakes game with an exceedingly tempting prize.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Love from the Star: An alien who visited Earth 400 years ago is on the verge of being able to return to his home planet, but he can't bear to part with her after falling in love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dr. Romantic: A triple board certified virtuoso surgeon who is quirky gives up his prestigious career in Seoul to serve as a mentor for budding medical professionals at a small hospital.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Extraordinary Attorney Woo: Woo Young-woo, a recent recruit at a prominent legal practice, rises to the occasion in both internal and external legal proceedings.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reply 1988: Take a nostalgic trip back to the late 1980s through the lives of five families and their five adolescent children who live in a small neighborhood in Seoul.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shah Rukh’s DDLJ to Chak De India: Top 5 actors who rejected these roles which made SRK the king of Bollywood
Find Out More