Top 8 Korean thriller films that are gaining attention on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2024

In the 2003 film Oldboy, a man is mysteriously sent to prison for fifteen years, and upon his release, he sets out to get revenge.

In the gripping thriller Midnight (2021), a merciless killer targets a deaf woman.

Silenced (2011): A teacher battles for justice after discovering the horrifying abuse of hearing-impaired youngsters at a school.

Ballerina(2023): A compelling story of passion and retaliation as a former dancer seeks justice for the death of her friend.

Innocence (2020): A woman uncovers sinister truths while returning to her hometown to defend her mother, who is being held guilty of murder.

In the 2017 film The Chase, an elderly landlord and a retired detective work together to apprehend a local serial killer.

The Childe (2023) is a suspenseful action movie that centers on a juvenile boxer who faces terrible opponents and a strange past.

In the 2017 film Fabricated City, a gamer is set up for murder and has to utilize his cunning to find the true offenders and clear his name.

