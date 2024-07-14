Top 8 Korean thriller films that are gaining attention on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 14, 2024
In the 2003 film Oldboy, a man is mysteriously sent to prison for fifteen years, and upon his release, he sets out to get revenge.
In the gripping thriller Midnight (2021), a merciless killer targets a deaf woman.
Silenced (2011): A teacher battles for justice after discovering the horrifying abuse of hearing-impaired youngsters at a school.
Ballerina(2023): A compelling story of passion and retaliation as a former dancer seeks justice for the death of her friend.
Innocence (2020): A woman uncovers sinister truths while returning to her hometown to defend her mother, who is being held guilty of murder.
In the 2017 film The Chase, an elderly landlord and a retired detective work together to apprehend a local serial killer.
The Childe (2023) is a suspenseful action movie that centers on a juvenile boxer who faces terrible opponents and a strange past.
In the 2017 film Fabricated City, a gamer is set up for murder and has to utilize his cunning to find the true offenders and clear his name.
