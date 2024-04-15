Top 8 Korean web shows on OTT about fake dating and marriage
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 15, 2024
Love in Contract: A phony romance develops into true love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her Private Life: Romance and fangirling collide in Fangirl's private life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing on You: Romances across borders transcend political boundaries.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Something About 1%: Unexpected love blossoms from a contractual arrangement.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Business Proposal: How to reconcile ambition and love as business partners.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love to Hate You: Rivals' hatred fuels passion between them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Marriage Not Dating: For those who are afraid of commitment, a fake relationship might lead to true love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Coffee Prince: A relationship that transcends genders brews in a coffee shop.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 romantic Korean shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT that are people's favourite
Find Out More