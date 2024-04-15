Top 8 Korean web shows on OTT about fake dating and marriage

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2024

Love in Contract: A phony romance develops into true love.

Her Private Life: Romance and fangirling collide in Fangirl's private life.

Crash Landing on You: Romances across borders transcend political boundaries.

Something About 1%: Unexpected love blossoms from a contractual arrangement.

Business Proposal: How to reconcile ambition and love as business partners.

Love to Hate You: Rivals' hatred fuels passion between them.

Marriage Not Dating: For those who are afraid of commitment, a fake relationship might lead to true love.

Coffee Prince: A relationship that transcends genders brews in a coffee shop.

