Top 8 latest OTT releases for the upcoming week

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024

An aristocrat discovers that his family has one of the largest cannabis fields in the nation after inheriting a sizable estate in Europe. That is The Gentlemen's storyline.

Leading roles in Ricky Stanicky are played by Andrew Santino, John Cena, Jermaine Fowler, and Zac Efron.

Hanuman can be seen on Zee5. Watch with your close ones and enjoy the experience.

The Regime is a limited-episode television series that centers on the chancellor of a country in Central Europe that is not named.

A new season of SonyLIV's political drama Maharani, which carries on Rani Bharti's saga, has returned.

According to reports, the Tamil film Lal Salaam, which stars Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal, will be accessible on Netflix this week.

The animated series Hot Wheels Let's Race, a new offering from Netflix, follows the next generation of racers as they develop new abilities to succeed in the cutthroat world of racing.

The narrative of Supersex centers on a modest Ortona guy who rose to prominence in the Italian pornographic scene.

