Top 8 lesser-known Malayalam thrillers on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 29, 2024
Dhoomam revolves around a marketing head who pitches an idea for anti-smoking which indirectly encourages people to smoke, leading to dangerous outcomes. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Joseph is a neo-noir mystery with a touch of the supernatural will keep you guessing until the very end. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kuruthi is a social thriller tackles police brutality and caste tensions in a small town. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ela Veezha Poonchira is another police procedural set during the monsoon offers a unique atmosphere and a compelling mystery. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Memories is a neo-noir thriller delves into the psyche of a troubled cop battling addiction and a haunting case. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ee.Ma.Yau. is a psychological thriller exploring the dark side of human relationships and featuring captivating performances. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anjaam Pathiraa, a neo-noir crime thriller boasts a complex storyline and a fantastic performance by Kunchacko Boban. On Aha.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cold Case is a police procedural dives into the mind of a troubled cop investigating a chilling case. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 hard-hitting Hindi movies to watch on OTT
Find Out More