Top 8 life changing films on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2024

Taare Zameen Par is a touching story about a dyslexic child and his art teacher that highlights each person's individuality.

A funny and thought-provoking trip that questions social standards and promotes education motivated by passion is found in 3 Idiots.

Queen: When a betrayed bride sets off on a life-changing solo journey, empowerment blossoms.

A heartfelt investigation of mental health and self-discovery led by a sympathetic therapist is Dear Zindagi.

Dangal: An engrossing story of a father who uses wrestling to empower his daughters and dispel misconceptions.

English Vinglish: A touching tale of empowerment and self-worth as a housewife discovers her voice via language study.

Gully Boy: The hopes and hardships of a teenage rapper shattering stereotypes are mirrored in the beat of Mumbai's streets.

Swades: An inspiring story about a NASA scientist returning to rural India and rediscovering roots and community.

