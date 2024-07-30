Top 8 light hearted Korean dramas on OTT loved by all age groups

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2024

A romantic comedy about a narcissistic vice president and his secretary is shown in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? Its a must watch on OTT.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon: A super-strong woman serves as a CEO's bodyguard.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo- narrative of a female weightlifter's coming of age told in the show.

Aliens fell in love with a famous actress in the film My Love from the Star.

Reply 1988: A charming portrayal of neighborhood life in the 1980s.

Her Private Life: A curator of art coverstly maintains a fan site for a celebrity.

Oh My Ghost: A fearless spirit takes control of a timid chef.

Welcome to Waikiki- a guesthouse managed by three men that offers comedic pandemonium.

