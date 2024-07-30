Top 8 light hearted Korean dramas on OTT loved by all age groups
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 30, 2024
A romantic comedy about a narcissistic vice president and his secretary is shown in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? Its a must watch on OTT.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon: A super-strong woman serves as a CEO's bodyguard.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo- narrative of a female weightlifter's coming of age told in the show.
Aliens fell in love with a famous actress in the film My Love from the Star.
Reply 1988: A charming portrayal of neighborhood life in the 1980s.
Her Private Life: A curator of art coverstly maintains a fan site for a celebrity.
Oh My Ghost: A fearless spirit takes control of a timid chef.
Welcome to Waikiki- a guesthouse managed by three men that offers comedic pandemonium.
