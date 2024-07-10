Top 8 lost films from Bollywood on OTT that made our childhood beautiful
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 10, 2024
Taare Zameen Par: A poignant story with a compassionate portrayal of a dyslexic child, widely praised.
Welcome is a witty comedy with a large ensemble cast that is very well-liked for its humor.
Chillar Party: Applauded for both its appeal and message, this charming movie follows schoolchildren banding together to save a stray dog.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a well-known and adored romance drama about friendship and love.
Fun con artist experience, Bunty Aur Babli is well-known for its upbeat song and dynamic pair.
Bhagam Bhag: A comedy of errors, known for its quick wit and perplexity.
Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii is a beloved feel-good cricket narrative that is a fantastic tale.
Bhoothnath is a charming ghost story that is cherished for its special fusion of sentimentality and humor.
