Top 8 lost films from Bollywood on OTT that made our childhood beautiful

Jul 10, 2024

Taare Zameen Par: A poignant story with a compassionate portrayal of a dyslexic child, widely praised.

Welcome is a witty comedy with a large ensemble cast that is very well-liked for its humor.

Chillar Party: Applauded for both its appeal and message, this charming movie follows schoolchildren banding together to save a stray dog.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a well-known and adored romance drama about friendship and love.

Fun con artist experience, Bunty Aur Babli is well-known for its upbeat song and dynamic pair.

Bhagam Bhag: A comedy of errors, known for its quick wit and perplexity.

Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii is a beloved feel-good cricket narrative that is a fantastic tale.

Bhoothnath is a charming ghost story that is cherished for its special fusion of sentimentality and humor.

