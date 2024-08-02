Top 8 love stories on OTT that can make an adult cry

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2024

A sad love story that examines the extremes of unrequited love and its effects is Raanjhanaa (Disney+ Hotstar).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netflix's Lootera is a masterfully written story about love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Sky Is Pink (Netflix): An intensely emotional roller coaster that follows a couple as their kid becomes ill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamasha (Netflix): An enchanting love story that deftly captures the nuances of relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amazon Prime Video's Raazi is a moving tale of love set against a background of sacrifice, patriotism, and spy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabir Singh (Netflix): An intense tale of love that illustrates the depths of heartache and obsession.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Laila Majnu (Zee5): A contemporary version of the beloved classic tale filled with poignant moments and stunning landscapes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A heartbreaking story about two young cancer patients who find love in the middle of their trials is told in Dil Bechara (Disney+ Hotstar).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 rejected films of Aamir Khan that eventually made SRK and Salman's career

 

 Find Out More