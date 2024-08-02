Top 8 love stories on OTT that can make an adult cry
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 02, 2024
A sad love story that examines the extremes of unrequited love and its effects is Raanjhanaa (Disney+ Hotstar).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix's Lootera is a masterfully written story about love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Sky Is Pink (Netflix): An intensely emotional roller coaster that follows a couple as their kid becomes ill.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tamasha (Netflix): An enchanting love story that deftly captures the nuances of relationships.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amazon Prime Video's Raazi is a moving tale of love set against a background of sacrifice, patriotism, and spy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kabir Singh (Netflix): An intense tale of love that illustrates the depths of heartache and obsession.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Laila Majnu (Zee5): A contemporary version of the beloved classic tale filled with poignant moments and stunning landscapes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A heartbreaking story about two young cancer patients who find love in the middle of their trials is told in Dil Bechara (Disney+ Hotstar).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 rejected films of Aamir Khan that eventually made SRK and Salman's career
Find Out More