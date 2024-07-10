Top 8 mafia romance that you can't miss on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2024

The story of two buddies who rise through the coal mafia and develop a romantic interest is told in Gunday.

The multigenerational conflict between competing gangs is chronicled in Gangs of Wasseypur, which also features complex love subplots.

Gangster: Set against a backdrop of crime, the story revolves around the tragic love affair between a gangster and a bar lady.

Baadshaho: Set in the Emergency era, this story combines a passionate love story with a theft.

Satya: Shows a man's journey into Mumbai's criminal underworld while emphasizing his nuanced emotional relationship.

Raees - Traces the stormy relationship and rise to power of a bootlegger in Gujarat.

A romantic rivalry is featured in the continuation of the story of love and power struggles in the Mumbai underworld in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai tells the story of a smuggler's rising and his romantic relationship against the backdrop of Mumbai in the 1970s.

