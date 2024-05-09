Top 8 Malayalam blockbusters to binge watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 09, 2024
The Great Indian Kitchen is a provocative Malayalam film that explores a newlywed woman's challenges with her husband's family's patriarchal expectations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Joji: This Malayalam film, which draws inspiration from Shakespeare's Macbeth, is a dark criminal drama.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the suspenseful Malayalam mystery film Irul, a couple seeking safety during a storm in a house become drawn into a lethal game with the property's enigmatic resident.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam is a Malayalam thriller that centers on a man's cunning attempts to shield his family following an unforeseen crime they commit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the midst of heated political elections, Nayattu is a Malayalam political survival thriller that follows three police officers who are on the run after being wrongly accused of a crime.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Operation Java is a Malayalam crime thriller that follows the investigations of a Kochi cyber cell police station, resolving murder, job fraud, and movie piracy crimes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kala is a psychological action movie in Malayalam that depicts the tale of a man fighting to survive on his remote farm while facing his past head-on.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aarkkariyam: A Malayalam mystery drama in which a couple visiting the husband's Kerala home discovers family secrets during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 intense and action packed films on OTT
Find Out More