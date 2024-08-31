Top 8 Malayalam investigative thrillers to watch on Netflix and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam is about a father who saves his family from going to jail for the unexpected crime committed despite the gruesome investigation by cops. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Iratta on Netflix is about a brother investigating his twin brother's death case and getting exposed to a shocking truth.

Cold Case is about an ACP trying to solve a case around a skull found in a package. It is on Aha.

Golam is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a cop who suspects that there is more to the death of a managing director of a corporate office.

Abraham Ozler is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a veteran cop who takes it upon himself to solve a mystery around an unsolved case.

Ela Veezha Poonchira is on Amazon Prime Video. Woman's body parts are scattered around the village and two police officers have to solve the case.

Vettah is a psychological mystery thriller. The story revolves around cops who have to find a missing actress. It is on Prime Video.

7th Day is a movie about a suspended officer who investigates a case covered with mystery. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

CBI 5 is about a serios police officer who investigates series of murders. Watch on Netflix.

Memories on Disney+Hotstar is about a cop dealing with his own grief but investigating a twisted serial killer case.

