Top 8 Malayalam political thrillers that make for an interesting watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2024

Pada is about four men holding a collector hostage to oppose a bill that is against the rights of tribals. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucifer movie is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about power struggle post the demise of a political leader.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Padavettu is about a man who fights against powerful politicians for the rights of his villagers. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eeda is a love story with political twist. Two individuals fall in love but their families make for rival political parties.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janaadhipan is a Malayalam political thriller about a Chief Minister fighting against an invisible force to stay in power. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kotthu is on Prime Video. The political thriller revolves around a loyal party worker tasked to commit a murder to save the party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malik is on Aha and Prime Video. Fahadh Faasil's political thriller is about his character fighting against corruption.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayattu is on Netflix. It is a survival political drama about three officers who are framed by corrupt officials.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One starring Mammootty is about a righteous politician facing some allegations that go against his ideology. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jana Gana Mana on Netflix is about a brutal murder being committed and the politics behind its case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack and other Top web series trending today on Netflix

 

 Find Out More