Top 8 Malayalam political thrillers that make for an interesting watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 03, 2024
Pada is about four men holding a collector hostage to oppose a bill that is against the rights of tribals. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Lucifer movie is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about power struggle post the demise of a political leader.
Padavettu is about a man who fights against powerful politicians for the rights of his villagers. It is on Netflix.
Eeda is a love story with political twist. Two individuals fall in love but their families make for rival political parties.
Janaadhipan is a Malayalam political thriller about a Chief Minister fighting against an invisible force to stay in power. Watch on Prime Video.
Kotthu is on Prime Video. The political thriller revolves around a loyal party worker tasked to commit a murder to save the party.
Malik is on Aha and Prime Video. Fahadh Faasil's political thriller is about his character fighting against corruption.
Nayattu is on Netflix. It is a survival political drama about three officers who are framed by corrupt officials.
One starring Mammootty is about a righteous politician facing some allegations that go against his ideology. Watch on Netflix.
Jana Gana Mana on Netflix is about a brutal murder being committed and the politics behind its case.
