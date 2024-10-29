Top 8 Malayalam suspense thrillers to watch on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 29, 2024
Kooman storyline and its cinematography will keep you glued to the screens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ela Veezha Poonchira is a story about self-discovery, love and much more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rorschach is a story about a man who seeks retribution.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aattam directed by Sunil K S is a story about a young man who gets caught in web of deception.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kishkindha Kaandam will keep you hooked with its unique storyline.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The various twists and turns will keep audiences captivated.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film is set against a backdrop of vivid scenery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manichithrathazhu is a perfect classic Malayalam psychological thriller to watch now.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anjaam Pathiraa is a story about a cop who goes on a hunt for a serial killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: Top 10 actresses inspired pink sarees for Diwali puja
Find Out More