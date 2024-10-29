Top 8 Malayalam suspense thrillers to watch on OTT

Kooman storyline and its cinematography will keep you glued to the screens.

Ela Veezha Poonchira is a story about self-discovery, love and much more.

Rorschach is a story about a man who seeks retribution.

Aattam directed by Sunil K S is a story about a young man who gets caught in web of deception.

Kishkindha Kaandam will keep you hooked with its unique storyline.

The various twists and turns will keep audiences captivated.

The film is set against a backdrop of vivid scenery.

Manichithrathazhu is a perfect classic Malayalam psychological thriller to watch now.

Anjaam Pathiraa is a story about a cop who goes on a hunt for a serial killer.

