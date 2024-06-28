Top 8 Malayalam webseries to watch on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan | Jun 28, 2024

Scam 2003: Examines dishonesty and corruption while revealing a significant financial scam in Kerala.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alambanz: Recounts the exploits of a peculiar gang overcoming unforeseen difficulties.

Eastern Rock Paper Scissors: A hilarious set of interactions that offer a distinctive perspective on rivalry and relationships.

Kerala Crime Files: Explores actual criminal cases in Kerala, exposing the minute details of the investigations.

Through the prism of customary celebrations, Somarasam delves into the cultural and socioeconomic dimensions of Kerala.

Master Peace: A satirical look at the regular pandemonium in a Keralan household.

Love Etc.: Tracks the entwined romantic lives of multiple personalities, each with an own backstory.

The touching and occasionally turbulent bond between a single mother and her son is depicted in the show Mom and Son.

