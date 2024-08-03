Top 8 Malyalam films in rom-com genre on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Premam is a coming-of-age tale of love that chronicles the protagonist's romantic adventures across time.
Ohm Shanthi Oshaana: A vivacious girl tries to win her beloved's heart.
Ustad Hotel: Through his grandfather's restaurant, a young man rediscovers his love and ancestry.
Three cousins' lives and loves in Bangalore are chronicled in Bangalore Days.
Thattathin Marayathu: A Muslim girl and a Hindu lad fall in love, and the boy has to overcome several obstacles.
Kilukkam: At a hill station, a tourist guide develops feelings for a flirtatious female.
A charming tale of love and family set in an apartment building is Varane Avashyamund.
Anarkali is a romance drama about a retired navy officer and the love of his life.
