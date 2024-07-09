Top 8 Malayalam thrillers on OTT to take your breath away
Anjaam Pathiraa: The police and criminologist work together to apprehend a vicious serial killer.
Rorschach is a psychological thriller that muddles truth and illusion while examining a man's thirst for vengeance.
Cold Case: A police officer and a journalist work together to solve a strange case that combines paranormal components with criminal inquiry.
C U Soon: A man's frantic hunt for his missing lover is depicted in this experimental thriller, which was shot exclusively on screens.
Abraham Ozler: Following a procedure that changes his life, a surgeon deals with unsettling and puzzling occurrences in this gripping medical thriller.
Athiran is a psychological suspense thriller situated in a remote mental asylum, its a good watch.
The compelling story of a normal man's extraordinary efforts to keep his family safe following a crime is told in Drishyam.
Paappan: An ex-police officer comes back to investigate a string of killings that have a strong connection to his history.
