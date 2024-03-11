Top 8 marriage related reality shows on Netflix and Prime Video
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024
There are many reality TV shows revolving around dating but not many around Marriage.
Here are some of the reality shows that revolve around the marriage life and the challenges that come alongside it.
Love Is Blind is a Netflix reality show where participants without seeing each other, aim to propose for marriage on emotional connection.
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is a spin-off of Love Is Blind, couples decide whether to marry or split after cohabitating. On Netflix.
Extreme Engagement follows a couple on a year-long journey to explore the idea of marriage across different cultures. On Netflix.
90 Day Fiancé was a TLC reality show about international couples facing the challenge within 90 days. On Prime Video.
The Big Day focuses on the intricacies of Indian weddings from planning to execution. On Netflix.
Say Yes to the Dress India Indian version helps brides find their perfect wedding dress. On Prime Video.
Married at First Sight was an experimental reality show where two strangers matched by experts have to decide if they want to marry each other. On Netflix.
The Wedding Coach is a Netflix series hosted by comedian Jamie Lee, providing wedding planning advice. On Netflix.
