Top 8 memorable crime thrillers on OTT for you
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 28, 2024
In A Walk Among the Tombstones, a former police officer who is now an unlicensed private investigator explores a convoluted case involving the wife of a drug dealer being abducted.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prisoners follows the terrifying journey of a father who, after his daughter and her companion disappear, decides to handle things himself, which has ethically difficult repercussions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Nightcrawler, a freelance cameraman who crosses moral boundaries to produce dramatic film sheds light on the terrifying world of crime journalism.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the grim story Hell or High Water, two brothers battle a resolute lawman while committing a series of bank robberies to preserve their family's land.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inspired by actual facts, Rahasya digs into the investigation of a well-known murder case involving several individuals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Ittefaq, two suspects who are accused of murder engage in a tense game of cat and mouse while putting out opposing arguments.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
With a pregnant woman combing the busy streets of Kolkata for her missing husband, Kahani takes viewers on a thrilling trip where surprising revelations are made along the way.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
With a captivating story that delves into the investigation of a double murder, Talvar exposes the complexities and prejudices of the Indian criminal justice system.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Heeramandi, Top 7 highest-rated movies of Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Find Out More