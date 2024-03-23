Top 8 mind-bending Netflix series that will leave you baffled

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2024

These are some of the most mind-blowing and confusing web series that are streaming now on Netflix.

Black Mirror, a dark tech anthology series exploring society's dependence on gadgets.

Maniac is a mind-bending limited series with wild takes you on a subconscious journey.

Manifest follows passengers of a flight who vanish for 5 years and reappear with no explanation.

Russian Doll follows a woman who gets trapped in a time loop and is forced to relive the same day over and over.

Brand New Cherry Flavor is a revenge story of a witch and more bizarre encounters in 1990s Hollywood.

Dark is the classic mind-bending German mystery with time travel, missing kids, and a wormhole full of confusion.

Behind Her Eyes revolves around a love triangle that unravels hidden secrets and blurs reality.

Love, Death & Robots is a series of animated shorts exploring various themes including confusing sci-fi plots.

