Top 8 mind-blowing thrillers on Disney Plus Hotstar

Mumbai Police: An officer of the law who experiences amnesia following a horrific event is the focus of this Malayalam psychological thriller.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raid is a Bollywood thriller that centers on an honest income tax officer's tenacious pursuit of corruption in the 1980s, and it is inspired by true events.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Freddy is a psychological thriller from Bollywood that delves into the psyche of a disturbed person and the inquiry that surrounds his activities. It is sure to provide spine-tingling tension and mystery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baby is an Indian spy thriller that centers on a top-notch unit of intelligence operatives entrusted with stopping terrorism and defending the country against outside dangers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Based on the renowned mystery novel by Agatha Christie, Death on the Nile follows investigator Hercule Poirot as he looks into a murder while on an opulent river trip.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anoop Panicker is the director of the Indian Tamil-language police procedural thriller film Cadaver (2022). The main character of the story is a mysterious stranger who kidnaps and kills a prominent cardiac surgeon.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Khuda Haafiz: An action-thriller film in Hindi that chronicles a man's valiant quest in a strange nation for his wife who has vanished.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A trio of small-time thieves whose plans for a heist go off track are the subject of the compelling Indian contemporary noir film Johnny Gaddar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 socially relevant Bollywood films to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT