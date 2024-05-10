Top 8 miniseries on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT to finish in a day
Tiger King is a wild and contentious documentary about the rivalry between big cat conservationist Carole Baskin and eccentric former zookeeper Joe Exotic.
Unbelievable: A miniseries based on true events that centers on two investigators who discover the truth and a young woman accused of lying about a rape.
I Know This Much Is True: It usually centers on the parallel lives of identical twin brothers and is a tale of forgiveness, sacrifice, and betrayal.
John Demjanjuk, a retired autoworker who is suspected of being a legendary Nazi death camp guard, is the subject of the documentary series The Devil Next Door.
Chernobyl: An accurate portrayal of the 1986 nuclear accident at the Chernobyl power station and the valiant efforts to avert the calamity.
Evil Genius: This true crime series explores the intricate investigation that followed the odd and terrible "pizza bomber heist."
The terrifying documentary Don't Fuck with Cats follows a team of online investigators as they go for a man who uploaded footage of himself injuring kittens.
The series Wild Wild Country narrates the tale of the esteemed spiritual leader Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (Osho), his deputy Ma Anand Sheela, and their Oregonian community.
