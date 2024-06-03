Top 8 misunderstood films on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2024

In the film It's a Wonderful Life, an angel helps a man discover the meaning of life on Christmas Eve.

Star Wars: A space opera centered on the conflict between the Jedi and Sith.

A biographical film on the life and career of stockbroker Jordan Belfort is called The Wolf of Wall Street.

Star Trek: The USS Enterprise's exploration and promotion of peace throughout the galaxy.

Mulholland Drive: An oddball neo-noir thriller delving into Hollywood's murky underbelly.

Death in Venice: A composer in Venice develops an obsession with a small child.

Fight Club: A soap salesman and an office worker establish an underground combat club.

Starship Troopers: In a satirical science fiction future, soldiers battle enormous alien insects.

