Top 8 most disappointing sequels of films on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 17, 2024
Yamla Pagla Deewana 2: Both reviewers and viewers found this comedy sequel to be lackluster, failing to match the original's level of success.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Great Grand Masti: The third Masti film fell short of the standards set by its predecessors, drawing criticism for its cliched and formulaic storyline.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Double Dhamaal: Despite making an effort to mimic the comedy of the first Dhamaal, the humor and plot development of this sequel were lacking.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps: Despite its strong cast, the follow-up was not as successful as its predecessor and lost some of its appeal in the face of conflicting reviews.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Speed 2: Cruise Control: Both reviewers and viewers found this fast-paced thriller to be less intense and exciting than the first one.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The third entry in the Mummy series, Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, failed to live up to the adventurous spirit of its predecessors, thereby lacking the enchantment of the first two.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara: Due to its complicated plot and pacing problems, the sequel failed to live up to the impact of its predecessor, even with outstanding performances.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Star Trek: The Final Frontier received harsh criticism for having an ambitious but inconsistent plot and falling short of its predecessors' level of success.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT with approval of majority of the viewers
Find Out More