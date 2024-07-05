Top 8 most expensive Hindi films now on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2024

Zero is a highly-budget, graphically ambitious movie with ground-breaking special effects.

Padmaavat is a historical drama praised for its elaborate costumes and lavish scenery.

War is a magnificent action movie with amazing stunts and far-flung locales.

Brahmastra: An enormously expensive fantasy epic that combines cutting-edge visual effects with mythology.

Baahubali 2: An enormously expensive film that is lauded for its epic scope and jaw-dropping visuals.

Thugs of Hindustan is a magnificent historical adventure movie that is well-known for its expensive production values and elaborate sets.

Saaho: A lavishly produced, high-octane action thriller with sophisticated stunts and cutting-edge technology.

RRR: An enormously expensive production featuring spectacular war scenes and eye-popping special effects.

