Top 8 most expensive Hindi films now on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 05, 2024
Zero is a highly-budget, graphically ambitious movie with ground-breaking special effects.
Padmaavat is a historical drama praised for its elaborate costumes and lavish scenery.
War is a magnificent action movie with amazing stunts and far-flung locales.
Brahmastra: An enormously expensive fantasy epic that combines cutting-edge visual effects with mythology.
Baahubali 2: An enormously expensive film that is lauded for its epic scope and jaw-dropping visuals.
Thugs of Hindustan is a magnificent historical adventure movie that is well-known for its expensive production values and elaborate sets.
Saaho: A lavishly produced, high-octane action thriller with sophisticated stunts and cutting-edge technology.
RRR: An enormously expensive production featuring spectacular war scenes and eye-popping special effects.
