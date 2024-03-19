Top 8 most famous Malayalam web series streaming on Hotstar, YouTube and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
Kerala Crime Files, a famous crime drama on Disney+ Hotstar following police's investigation of a murderer.
Poacher is an Amazon Prime Video based on real-life ivory poaching incidents in Malayattoor.
Scoot! is a comedy series on YouTube about two IT professionals planning to start a turf business.
MeenAviyal is a Malayalam-English web series on YouTube showcasing sibling dynamics and adjusting to new norms.
Instagraamam, a comedy mini-series on NeeStream depicting lighthearted events with an ensemble cast.
Perilloor Premier League is a political-comedy drama on Disney+ Hotstar about Malavika, who becomes Panchayat president unexpectedly.
Thera Para is a comedy mini-series on YouTube following four friends in Kochi struggling with life's challenges.
Master Peace is a comedy series on Disney+ Hotstar about an unconventional couple managing family life.
