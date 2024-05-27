Top 8 most iconic Korean dramas till now

Vridhi SoodhanSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2024
In the romantic drama Crash Landing on You, a South Korean heiress unintentionally lands in North Korea and develops feelings for a North Korean soldier.
The fantasy romance Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God) centers on an immortal goblin who is condemned to live forever until he finds his bride, who has the power to end his existence.
Itaewon Class: A tale of ambition and retaliation as an ex-convict sets up shop in Itaewon as a bar and restaurant in an attempt to take on a major corporation.
Descendants of the Sun: A medical professional and a soldier navigate love and duty in countries devastated by natural disasters.
Kingdom: A prince battles to protect his realm from an enigmatic plague in this historical zombie thriller, which is set in the Joseon Dynasty.
A romantic comedy called My Love from the Star tells the story of an alien who has spent millennia living on Earth and who, right before his scheduled departure to his home planet, falls in love with a well-known actress.
In the dark comedy Vincenzo, a mafia lawyer from Italy who is Korean-Italian goes to South Korea to retrieve his gold that is stashed away in a run-down building.
In the survival thriller Squid Game, participants in dire financial straits engage in lethal kid's games in an attempt to win a sizable cash prize.
