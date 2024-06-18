Top 8 most popular and entertaining webseries on Sony LIV
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 18, 2024
Undekhi: A crime thriller that solves the enigmatic circumstances behind a lovely murder.
Rocket Boys is a biographical take honoring the lives of Vikram Sarabhai and Homi J. Bhabha, two renowned Indian scientists.
College Romance is a humorous and lighthearted sitcom that follows the romantic adventures of three college best buddies.
The military thriller Avrodh: The Siege Within is based on India's precision attacks that followed the Uri incident.
Maharani: A political drama that shows the unplanned ascent to power of a housewife as Bihar's chief minister.
The lives and friendships of ladies living in a college dorm are the subject of the relevant and humorous television series Girls Hostel.
Gullak: A delightful and endearing depiction of the daily joys and challenges of an Indian middle-class family.
The compelling financial drama Scam 1992 follows stockbroker Harshad Mehta's ascent and decline during the 1990s.
