Top 8 most popular webseries on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Farzi: Fans are loving a gripping plot and intense action packed with suspense and drama.
Fans are drawn to the drama Bombay Begums because of its strong female characters and the way their storylines intertwine, tackling themes of desire.
Made in Heaven: Fans have praised the series' complexity and character development for its sophisticated storytelling and examination of societal issues .
Scam 1992: Admired for its compelling storyline and outstanding performances,particularly Pratik Gandhi's performance.
Maamla Legal Hai: Viewers enjoy this legal drama because it delves deeply into the intricacies of the Indian legal system and features compelling courtroom scenes.
Heeramandi: With its opulent depiction of the courtesan lifestyle in pre-independence India, excellent storytelling, and complex character interactions, this drama is much awaited.
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Fans love this comedy chat show for Kapil Sharma's wit and the entertaining sketches by the ensemble cast.
Kota Factory: Enthusiasts adore this program because it authentically captures the extreme pressure and camaraderie found in Kota's coaching hubs.
