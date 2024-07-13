Top 8 most rewatchable films on YouTube for free

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2024

Gangs of Wasseypur: Take a thrilling, epic adventure through a feud spanning multiple generations, perfectly balancing dark comedy and drama.

Watch the 2015 film Aligarh to see a profoundly touching tale about the struggle for dignity and acceptance.

Masaan: Allow yourself to be touched by this lovely story of entwined lives that demonstrates the human spirit's resiliency.

Experience a hilarious comedic rollercoaster with a theater group entwined in a frenzied murder mystery at Bhagam Bhag.

Welcome is a zany comedy where the love life of a confessional criminal takes amusing detours. Get ready for endless laughs.

Shahid (2013 film): Witness the inspirational journey of a fearless attorney who defends the underprivileged, demonstrating that the pursuit of justice is worthwhile.

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! : Explore the naughty exploits of a lovely burglar who makes stealing appear endearingly funny.

Maqbool - This captivating adaptation of Macbeth by Shakespeare transports you to the fierce battle of Mumbai's underbelly.

