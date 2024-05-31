Top 8 most romantic South Indian films on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 31, 2024
Premam: Set against the backdrop of coastal Kerala, this moving story of love and progress spans years and elicits a range of emotions.
Bangalore Days is a delightful story about three cousins navigating friendship, love, and dreams against the colorful backdrop of Bangalore.
Alaipayuthey is a stunning examination of love, marriage, and the difficulties that arise after, perfectly encapsulating the spirit of romance in modern-day Chennai.
Geetha Govindam: A charming romantic comedy about a personality conflict and the eventual blossoming of love between a fierce Andhra Pradesh woman and an innocent lecturer.
OK Kanmani is a contemporary romance set against Chennai's busy metropolis that explores the intricacies of commitment and relationships.
Arjun Reddy defies social conventions in modern Telangana with his honest and passionate depiction of love, devotion, and redemption.
Mahanati is a captivating biopic that blends tragedy, fame, and love to celebrate the life of the late actress Savitri.
96-A sentimental journey that evokes bittersweet recollections and unsaid feelings about the reunion of two childhood sweethearts after 22 years.
