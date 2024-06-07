Top 8 most successful romantic films till now on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2024

A young man wins over a woman's family to marry her in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A man battles for love in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, in face of opposition from his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After: An enigmatic and damaged young guy wins the heart of a college student.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The son of the US president and a British prince fall in love in the film Red, White, and Royal Blue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Purple Hearts: A Marine and a singer who marry for benefits finally experience true love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Two step-siblings navigate forbidden attraction in the film My Fault.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jab We Met: An eccentric girl restores happiness to a broken-hearted man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Titanic: A love story develops on board the tragic vessel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 films on OTT which gives pure summer feels

 

 Find Out More