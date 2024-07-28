Top 8 most terrifying films on Netflix

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2024

Shaitaan: A terrifying story about black magic's impact on a family.

Sister Death is the eerie tale of a nun at a distant monastery who comes into contact with paranormal forces.

We Have a Ghost: A family finds a ghost in their new house, which sets off a series of hilarious and eerie events. Its a must watch with your friends.

Creep: When a subject's conduct becomes more unsettling, a videographer's job becomes terrifying.

Day Shift: A vampire hunter juggles the dangerous responsibility of protecting Los Angeles from bloodsuckers with his day job.

Vampires vs. the Bronx: Young people in the Bronx band together to keep vampires out of their community.

It Follows: Following a disastrous encounter, a young woman is constantly pursued by a supernatural creature. Its super thrilling to watch.

A gothic romance called Crimson Peak reveals sinister family secrets inside a haunted place. Its interesting to watch.

