Top 8 most terrifying films on Netflix
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 28, 2024
Shaitaan: A terrifying story about black magic's impact on a family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sister Death is the eerie tale of a nun at a distant monastery who comes into contact with paranormal forces.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
We Have a Ghost: A family finds a ghost in their new house, which sets off a series of hilarious and eerie events. Its a must watch with your friends.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Creep: When a subject's conduct becomes more unsettling, a videographer's job becomes terrifying.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Day Shift: A vampire hunter juggles the dangerous responsibility of protecting Los Angeles from bloodsuckers with his day job.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vampires vs. the Bronx: Young people in the Bronx band together to keep vampires out of their community.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It Follows: Following a disastrous encounter, a young woman is constantly pursued by a supernatural creature. Its super thrilling to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A gothic romance called Crimson Peak reveals sinister family secrets inside a haunted place. Its interesting to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rinke Khanna's daughter Naomi, Madhavan's son Vedaant and other star kids you had no idea about
Find Out More