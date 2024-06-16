Top 8 most thrilling films on Amazon Prime for your watchlist

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2024

Kartik Calling Kartik: A man becomes entangled in a psychological enigma when he begins to receive unsettling phone calls from someone posing as himself.

Manorama Six Feet Under: A hapless town's amateur investigator unearths murky secrets and a murder while piecing together a convoluted plot.

Shanghai: A political thriller against the backdrop of modernizing India that reveals corruption and intrigue after an activist's attack.

Raazi: Combining espionage with emotional nuance, an Indian spy weds into a Pakistani military family in order to obtain vital intelligence.

Virus: Showing the fierce battle and bravery amid a public health emergency, a medical team fights a dangerous virus outbreak.

Drishyam: After a crime, a guy painstakingly creates an alibi to shield his family from the police inquiry, setting up a suspenseful game of cat and mouse.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Two strangers from different worlds are on the run together, discovering corruption and unspoken threats.

Inspired by Shakespeare's Macbeth, Joji is a compelling story of ambition and betrayal in a Keralan family that exposes the dark side of human nature.

