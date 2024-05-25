Top 8 most thrilling webseries on Netflix for a roller coaster ride

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2024

A compelling drama called Baby Reindeer centers on Richard Gadd's strange and intense encounter with a female stalker.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Fall of the House of Usher is a nonlinear gothic horror drama that incorporates stories by Edgar Allan Poe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You: A psychological suspense story that explores the life of Joe Goldberg, the manager of a bookstore who has a risky fixation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inside Man is a British series in which the fates of a death row inmate and a vicar unexpectedly intersect.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A political thriller, The Diplomat centers on the recently appointed US ambassador to the UK.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Night Agent is an exciting series about an FBI agent who, while responding to an emergency call, discovers a plot involving a mole in the US government.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red Rose: A horror series in which teens who download an app are plunged into a terrifying summer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pieces of Her: A thriller drama in which, after a brutal attack, a lady discovers her mother's troubled past and discovers secrets and dangers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean skincare hacks everybody should know

 

 Find Out More