Top 8 most thrilling webseries on Netflix for a roller coaster ride
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 25, 2024
A compelling drama called Baby Reindeer centers on Richard Gadd's strange and intense encounter with a female stalker.
The Fall of the House of Usher is a nonlinear gothic horror drama that incorporates stories by Edgar Allan Poe.
You: A psychological suspense story that explores the life of Joe Goldberg, the manager of a bookstore who has a risky fixation.
Inside Man is a British series in which the fates of a death row inmate and a vicar unexpectedly intersect.
A political thriller, The Diplomat centers on the recently appointed US ambassador to the UK.
The Night Agent is an exciting series about an FBI agent who, while responding to an emergency call, discovers a plot involving a mole in the US government.
Red Rose: A horror series in which teens who download an app are plunged into a terrifying summer.
Pieces of Her: A thriller drama in which, after a brutal attack, a lady discovers her mother's troubled past and discovers secrets and dangers.
