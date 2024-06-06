Top 8 most viewed Indian films on Netflix 2024

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2024

The film Laapataa Ladies delves into the lives of missing women and the effects they have on their families.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaitaan: A brutal thriller concerning a family who falls under the trap of an unknown man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crew: A high-stakes heist movie that centers on a group of expert thieves organizing their largest theft to date.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal is a grimy criminal drama that explores the depths of human emotion and the shadowy underground.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dunki: A moving story about the aspirations and journeys of people aiming for a better life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film Bhakshak tells the story of a community who were caught in human trafficking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Murder Mubaarak is a dark comedy about a string of unannounced killings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fighter: A thrilling, action-packed tale of a valiant soldier who must overcome great obstacles both on and off the battlefield.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, have a look at Top 8 beautiful outfits of Nita Ambani

 

 Find Out More