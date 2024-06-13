Top 8 most watched psychological thriller films on OTT
Talaash: A police investigation after a star's passing reveals unresolved issues.
Raghav Raman 2.0: A cop and a murderer fight each other psychologically.
Shutter Island: A marshal delves into the sinister mysteries of a mental institution.
Gone Girl: The evil aspect of a wife's marriage is exposed by her disappearance and this creates a chaos.
Fight Club: Conventional identification standards are disrupted by an underground fight club.
Andhadhun: A blind musician gets drawn into a murderous scheme where he is not at fault.
Manorama Six Feet Under: In a small village, a journalist discovers a lethal scheme.
Ek Hasina Thi: After being duped by a wealthy man, a woman pursues revenge.
