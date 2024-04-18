Top 8 most watched South Indian films on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2024

Uppena (Telugu): This romance drama narrates the tale of a young couple from disparate socioeconomic backgrounds who choose to follow their love against social constraints.

KGF:Chapter 1 - This epic historical action movie, which is set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields, chronicles the ascent of a young man named Rocky.

The Telugu film Vakeel Saab is a courtroom drama with Pawan Kalyan that explores themes of women's empowerment and justice.

Karthi plays a man who takes charge of a gang of boisterous kids in Sulthan (Tamil), an action-packed entertainment that aims to realize his father's desire.

Jagame Thandhiram (Tamil): Dhanush plays the lead role in this crime drama that delves into the intricacies of the experience of immigrants in London's criminal underworld.

Master (Tamil): This action-packed thriller, starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, centers on the confrontation between a vicious thug and a college professor.

Tamil social drama Karnan tells the story of a young guy who, in a remote Tamil Nadu hamlet, bravely battles against inequality and persecution.

In the suspenseful action movie Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu), Allu Arjun plays a smuggler who travels through the red sandalwood jungles of Andhra Pradesh.

